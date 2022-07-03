Diksha's superb 65 sees her rise to T-17th in Germany

Left Menu

India's Diksha Dagar turned in a superb seven-under 65 to rise to T-17 after the third round of the Amundi German Masters here.

The Deaflympics gold medallist picked up eight birdies against one bogey to recover from one-over after two rounds to six-under after three rounds.

Diksha, who has finally began to find form, started from the 10th and had five birdies against one bogey on the ninth to turn in four-under.

On the second nine, a former winner on the LET, Diksha had three more birdies.

As for the other two Indians who made the cut -– Ridhima Dilawari (72) was lying T-56th and amateur Avani Prashanth shot 74 and slipped to T-64. Three other Indians, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor missed the cut.

Sweden's Jessica Karlsson held a one-shot lead over compatriot Maja Stark at the end of the third day of the Amundi German Masters.

After completing her second round on Saturday morning, Karlsson had a four-shot lead with a total of 13-under-par and this afternoon, she added a third round of 71 (-1).

The 29-year-old dropped a shot on the third hole but bounced back with a birdie on the 10th before making another bogey on 13. However, back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 ensured the Swede kept her lead intact as she sits on 14-under-par with one round left at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

Three-time LET winner Maja Stark sits in second place on 13-under-par having fired a third round of 67 (-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Four shots behind the leader are Spain's Carmen Alonso and Germany's Leonie Harm, who are tied for third place on 10-under-par having carded rounds of 67 and 69, respectively.

Five players are in a share of fifth place on nine-under-par including three-time LET winner Linn Grant, home favourite Olivia Cowan, Czechia’s Klara Spilkova and Scotland’s Laura Beveridge.

