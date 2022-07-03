Sports News Roundup: Protesters storm British GP track after crash; UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Watson, unbowed by fourth-round loss, looks to doubles

Heather Watson broke a personal barrier on Sunday by playing in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time and, at 30, believes she has a lot more tennis in her. After losing 6-2 6-4 to big-hitting German Jule Niemeier, the Briton said she would now put all her efforts into the doubles with compatriot Harriet Dart.

Tennis-Federer hints at Wimbledon comeback on surprise visit

A gaping hole was left at Wimbledon this week when Roger Federer's name was missing from the men's draw for the first time since 1998 but the Swiss great hinted he could be back at his favourite hunting ground when he made a surprise appearance at the All England Club on Sunday. "This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses. I hope I can come back one more time," a beaming Federer told the 15,000 capacity crowd who hollered in approval.

Cricket-India well ahead despite another rapid Bairstow ton

A charged-up Jonny Bairstow smashed a rapid 106, his third hundred in four innings, providing the bedrock for England's 284 all out in reply to India's 416 on day three of the rescheduled fifth test at Edgbaston on Sunday. India reached 37-1 at tea for an overall lead of 169 with Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Hanuma Vihari (10) batting.

Soccer-UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players

UEFA is to launch a programme to combat online racist abuse of footballers by working with social media companies to remove harmful content from platforms and raising awareness, it said on Sunday. Europe's soccer governing body added that the programme, which will start at the July 6-31 Women's European Championship, will work to "actively monitor, report and remedy" cases of online abuse.

Motor racing-Protesters storm British GP track after crash

Protesters stormed the Silverstone track after a massive opening lap crash at the British Grand Prix on Sunday brought out a red flag to halt the race. British police had said earlier they had credible intelligence a group of protesters were planning to disrupt the Grand Prix.

Tennis-Maria rallies to stun Ostapenko and reach Wimbledon quarters

Germany's Tatjana Maria continued her dream Wimbledon run when she fought from a set down and saved two match points to beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7 7-5 7-5 on Sunday and reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. It was the biggest career victory for the mother of two who returned to action from maternity leave just under a year ago and she will play Jule Niemeier in the last eight after the German beat Briton Heather Watson 6-2 6-4.

Motor racing-Sainz takes his first F1 win in Silverstone thriller

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula One victory on Sunday in a thrilling British Grand Prix halted by a first lap crash and with the added mayhem of a track invasion by protesters. Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished runner-up, 3.779 seconds behind, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes in his home race and taking fastest lap for a bonus point.

Tennis-Nadal steps over the mark as he gives Sonego a dressing down

Playing Rafael Nadal on clay is considered to be one of the most frustrating challenges in tennis. On Saturday's evidence, playing him on grass can be just as infuriating - just ask Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian had boldly talked up his chances of halting the Spaniard's charge towards a rare calendar-year Grand Slam by declaring "Grass is the best surface to meet him."

Motor racing-Zhou conscious after crash halts British Grand Prix

The British Formula One Grand Prix was halted and re-started on Sunday after a multi-car opening-lap collision left Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou's Alfa Romeo wedged on its side between the tyre barrier and catch fence. The governing FIA said emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract Zhou, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before bouncing across gravel and flipping over the impact-absorbing tyre wall.

Tennis-Bouzkova snaps Garcia streak to reach Wimbledon quarters

Unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova snapped Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia's eight-match winning run on grass with a 7-5 6-2 victory in the Wimbledon fourth round on Sunday to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Since knocking out American seventh seed Danielle Collins in the opening round, the 23-year-old Bouzkova has grown from strength to strength at the grasscourt Grand Slam where she had never previously got past the second round.

