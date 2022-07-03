HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven
1641 GOFFIN SENDS TIAFOE CRASHING Unseeded Belgian David Goffin reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019, coming through a gruelling encounter against American Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in four hours 36 minutes.
Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT): 1708 NORRIE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH WIN
Ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. It is the Briton's fifth appearance at Wimbledon and his 19th in a major overall.
Wimbledon order of play on Sunday Niemeier sorry for knocking Watson out of Wimbledon
Maria rallies to stun Ostapenko and reach Wimbledon quarters Bouzkova snaps Garcia streak to reach Wimbledon quarters
Federer hints at Wimbledon comeback on surprise visit Wilander slams toxic atmosphere in Kyrgios-Tsitsipas tussle
Wimbledon order of play on Monday 1641 GOFFIN SENDS TIAFOE CRASHING
Unseeded Belgian David Goffin reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019, coming through a gruelling encounter against American Frances Tiafoe with a 7-6(3) 5-7 5-7 6-4 7-5 win in four hours 36 minutes. 1442 NIEMEIER HALTS WATSON
Unseeded German Jule Niemeier ended the challenge of Britain's Heather Watson, easing to a 6-2 6-4 win to set up a meeting with compatriot Tatjana Maria in the last eight. 1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO
Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. 1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS
Czech Marie Bouzkova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).
