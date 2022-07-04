Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:07 IST
Highlights on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1331 RYBAKINA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who is seeded 17th, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5 6-3. Rybakina is only the second-ever Kazakh female player to reach the last eight at the grasscourt major in the Open Era after Yaroslava Shvedova in 2016.

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

