HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

Highlights on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1331 RYBAKINA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, who is seeded 17th, reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time by beating Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5 6-3. Rybakina is only the second-ever Kazakh female player to reach the last eight at the grasscourt major in the Open Era after Yaroslava Shvedova in 2016.

Wimbledon turning into indoor tournament for late starters - Djokovic 1000 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit).

