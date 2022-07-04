Left Menu

Rugby-Wales prop Francis out of South Africa tour

Francis took a blow to the head moments after entering the field as a substitute and received attention for seven minutes before being carried off the field on a stretcher. He will return home on Tuesday after the Wales medical team decided he would not be able to take part in the remaining tests in Bloemfontein (July 9) and Cape Town (July 16), officials confirmed. O'Connor was drafted in when Francis was a doubt for the first test with a back problem.

Updated: 04-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 22:18 IST
Wales prop Tomas Francis has been ruled out of the remainder of his side’s tour of South Africa after suffering a concussion in the 32-29 first test loss at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Francis took a blow to the head moments after entering the field as a substitute and received attention for seven minutes before being carried off the field on a stretcher.

He will return home on Tuesday after the Wales medical team decided he would not be able to take part in the remaining tests in Bloemfontein (July 9) and Cape Town (July 16), officials confirmed. Dillon Lewis, Sam Wainwright and uncapped Harri O'Connor are the other tight-head props in the squad. O'Connor was drafted in when Francis was a doubt for the first test with a back problem.

