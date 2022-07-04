Left Menu

England take control reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 04-07-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 23:08 IST
England take control reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England have their nose ahead after reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378 at stumps on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India here on Monday.

Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) and Joe Root (76 batting) were at the crease having added 150 runs for the fourth wicket stand after Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) added 107 runs for the opening stand.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets as England go into final day needing only 119 runs.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings, riding on half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57).

Brief Scores: India 416 and 245 (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57, Ben Stokes 4/33) England 284 and (target 378) 259 for 3 (Alex Lees 56, Zak Crawley 46, Joe Root 76 batting, Jonny Bairstow 72 batting).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022