England take control reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378

England have their nose ahead after reaching 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378 at stumps on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test match against India here on Monday.

Jonny Bairstow (72 batting) and Joe Root (76 batting) were at the crease having added 150 runs for the fourth wicket stand after Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) added 107 runs for the opening stand.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah got two wickets as England go into final day needing only 119 runs.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings, riding on half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57).

Brief Scores: India 416 and 245 (Cheteshwar Pujara 66, Rishabh Pant 57, Ben Stokes 4/33) England 284 and (target 378) 259 for 3 (Alex Lees 56, Zak Crawley 46, Joe Root 76 batting, Jonny Bairstow 72 batting).

