LLC-2 to have four teams, 110 International players

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan will be in action when the second season of the Legends League Cricket returns in September with four teams and 110 International players on board, the organizers announced here on Tuesday.

''I love to be in the cricket field. I missed playing 1st season of LLC but it would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2,'' Sehwag, who missed the last season, said. Apart from Sehwag, the Pathan brothers have confirmed their participation so far in the tournament.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of Legends League Cricket said: ''The carnival of legends is back. Top Cricketers from around the world would be seen coming together.

''These players have contributed immensely to cricket throughout their careers. I am looking forward to watching them play the Legends League Cricket second season.'' The first season of the tournament had former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England divided into three teams representing India, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

But this time it would follow IPL style with franchises owning four teams.

''We will announce the owner of the four teams in due course,'' Raman Raheja, CEO of the Legends League Cricket said.

''Currently, we have 110 top-class players in the pool who would be put in four teams through a player draft process in early August. Apart from India, there would be players from Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

''The format is such that it would make us an International T20 League with the highest number of International Cricketers in the playing eleven,'' he added.

