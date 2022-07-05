Left Menu

Halicharan Narzary extends stay with Hyderabad FC

He also has 27 appearances for the national team.I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club, said Narzary after penning his new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022-23 season.Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and last season he picked up an injury in the first game and missed a few months of action.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:37 IST
Halicharan Narzary extends stay with Hyderabad FC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Experienced winger Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has made 84 appearances in the ISL and he joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020. He also has 27 appearances for the national team.

''I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club,'' said Narzary after penning his new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022-23 season.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and last season he picked up an injury in the first game and missed a few months of action. However, he fought back from injury and helped the team in the final games of the league stage. He had scored the all-important penalty in the ISL final which helped the club lift its maiden trophy. ''Coach Manolo (Marquez) definitely played a big role in extending my stay at the club. I love to play under him and hope to learn under his guidance for years to come,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022