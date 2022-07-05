Soccer-Spain's Putellas injures knee ahead of Euros
Spain midfielder and women's Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has injured her knee ahead of the women's European Championship, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Tuesday.
She was the top scorer in the Champions League with 11 goals while she also finished with 18 strikes in the league. "Alexia Putellas suffered a sprain in her left knee during the training session of the Spanish women's national team," RFEF said in a statement.
"Medical tests will determine the extent of the injury." Spain, one of the favourites to lift the Euros, begin their group stage campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes, England on Friday.
