ISL: Carl McHugh signs two-year extension with ATK Mohun Bagan

Midfielder Carl McHugh has signed a two-year extension with ATK Mohun Bagan which is set to keep him at the club till 2024, the club announced on Tuesday. McHugh, who has been part of the ATK Mohun Bagan squad for the last two seasons, has been a consistent performer for the Mariners having made 39 appearances during that period. The Irishman joined the ISL in 2019 when he joined ATK FC and helped them win the ISL title.

The 29-year-old remains a key part of Juan Ferrando's plans at the club and is certain to play a vital role not just in the Hero ISL but also in the Mariners' AFC Cup campaign. On the other hand, the scorer of the winning penalty in the 2021-22 Indian Super League final, Halicharan Narzary has signed a new contract with Hyderabad FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I am super excited to extend my stay with this wonderful club. I am thrilled to be a part of this group again and I cannot wait for the new season to get started," said Narzary in a statement. The 28-year-old is one of the most experienced wingers in the country with 84 appearances to his name in the ISL. He joined Hyderabad FC back in 2020 and has since been a trusted name on the team sheet for Manolo Marquez.

Narzary played every game in his first season at the club and scored important goals that almost took HFC over the line. Last season, he picked up an injury in the first game of the season and missed a few months of action. But Manolo kept his trust in the winger as Narzary fought back from injury, and helped the team in the final games of the league stage, before scoring the all-important penalty in the ISL final that made Hyderabad the Champions of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)