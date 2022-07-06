Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic pessimistic about Tour chances after rough day on the cobbles

Primoz Roglic was pessimistic about his chances of winning the Tour de France after dislocating his shoulder during the fifth stage on Wednesday. As this has happened to me before, I know what to do, I grab my knee and pull hard." While he managed to finish the stage, Roglic was unsure of his condition going forward.

"I got up quickly and got back on my bike, but very quickly I realised that I couldn't go on like that," he said after losing over two minutes to two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who produced a scintillating display on the cobbles. "I had to stop and borrow a spectator's seat to put my shoulder back in place myself. As this has happened to me before, I know what to do, I grab my knee and pull hard."

While he managed to finish the stage, Roglic was unsure of his condition going forward. "I don't know in what shape I will be to continue. For the moment, I don't think I've lost the Tour, I'm not there yet in my head, I'll try to recover," he explained.

