Left Menu

Games-NZ boxer Nyika out of Commonwealth Games with hand injury

New Zealand boxer David Nyika will not have the chance to fight for a third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal after pulling out of this year's event in England with a hand injury, the country's Olympic committee (NZOC) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 08:21 IST
Games-NZ boxer Nyika out of Commonwealth Games with hand injury

New Zealand boxer David Nyika will not have the chance to fight for a third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal after pulling out of this year's event in England with a hand injury, the country's Olympic committee (NZOC) said on Thursday. Tokyo Olympics heavyweight bronze medallist Nyika, 26, bruised bone marrow in his left hand after recent bouts in Australia and faces a six-week recovery period, ruling him out of the July 28-Aug. 8 Games in Birmingham.

"I'm absolutely gutted to be missing out on the Games," Nykia said. "I still haven't fully got my head around it. It is always an honour competing for New Zealand and I was really looking forward to trying to clinch a third gold in Birmingham." New Zealand middleweight champion Emile Richardson has been added to the team and will compete in the 75kg category, the NZOC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022