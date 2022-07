'Leader like no other': Virat Kohli wishes MS Dhoni on his 41st birthday

India batter Virat Kohli extended wishes to former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as he turned 41 on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram, Virat posted a video with Dhoni and wrote, "A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip."

"Very very happy birthday to you @msdhoni. My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always," tweeted former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh. MS Dhoni needs no introduction in the world of cricket and is famous for his calm and stunning captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days.

He announced his retirement from Test after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. (ANI)

