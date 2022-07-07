Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu storms into QFs; Sai Praneeth crashes out

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Thursday. In the Round of 16 match, Sindhu defeated China's Zhang Yiman 21-12, 21-10, in a game that lasted 28 minutes, here at Court 3.

The Indian shuttler completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and made her way into the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, shuttler B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing in the Round of 16, men's singles clash.

Playing at Court 4, Praneeth lost against China's Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-17, in a match that lasted 42 minutes. Later in the day, HS Prannoy will be going up against Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in men's singles clash. (ANI)

