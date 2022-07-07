Go and sit on a beach, take three-month sabbatical: Vaughan tells Kohli

The woefully out-of-form Virat Kohli could be better off taking a three-month sabbatical and ''go and sit on a beach'', suggested former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Two low scores in the recently-held COVID-delayed fifth Test against England have extended Kohli's lean run with the bat. Kohli looked in fine touch during his stay in the middle, but failed to convert his starts into substantial scores, as England rallied to win the match and level the series 2-2.

''I look at Virat in particular. I knew he had a little bit of a rest at the end of the IPL. But he just looks to me like he needs a sabbatical. He looks like he needs three months away from cricket. Go and sit on a beach,'' Vaughan said during a chat with Cricbuzz.

''Go and do what you can with your family because a career of 20 years, which he probably will end up getting because he's such a good player. To have a three months break, is it going to affect him? No. Will it help him? Yes,'' he added.

Vaughan hit out at the scheduling of the three-match India-England T20I series that gets underway later on Thursday, saying it's impossible for the players to play all three formats in a span of few days.

Seen as a build-up to the T20 World Cup later this year, the series gets underway barely two days after the Test match got over.

''I just look at the schedule for India and England. It's ridiculous. We'll see more and more of this over the next few years. It's just impossible that all-format players will be able to play all three formats.

''The management of all these teams are going to have to be very clever in terms of giving them a breather,'' Vaughan said.

