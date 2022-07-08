Left Menu

Amandeep top Indian, Neha stays in hunt

Vani had an eventful round which had five bogeys, but she also had an eagle on Par-5 12th besides birdies on 8th and 14th in her 73.Tvesa Maliks struggles continued as she shot 5-over 77 that included a triple bogey and just one birdie.

PTI | Sitges | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:30 IST
Golfer Amandeep Drall Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Amandeep Drall, hoping to reverse the trend of missed cuts on the Ladies European Tour, opened with a steady even-par 72 and was tied 38th at the end of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open golf.

Her round included a double bogey and two birdies on the back nine.

Neha Tripathi bounced back twice after a bogey-bogey start. She had five bogeys but rallied with four birdies for a more respectable 1-over 73 to be tied 51st alongside Vani Kapoor. Vani had an eventful round which had five bogeys, but she also had an eagle on Par-5 12th besides birdies on 8th and 14th in her 73.

Tvesa Malik's struggles continued as she shot 5-over 77 including a triple bogey and just one birdie. She will now need a solid second round to stay in the tournament for the weekend rounds.

Diksha Dagar finished late at 2-over 74, while Ridhima Dilawari struggled to 78.

Local favorite Carlota Ciganda fired a brilliant 7-under 65 as did the in-form Jessica Karlssson of Sweden. Ciganda won this event in 2019 and lost a playoff for the title in 2017.

Ciganda and Karlsson shared the lead and were three shots ahead of the four-players pack that included Swedes Moa Folke and Elin Arvidsson, Alice Hewson and Frenchwoman Anne Lise Caudal. They shot 4-under each. Later they were joined by England's Georgina Blackman and Scottish golfer Michelle Thompson.

