Tottenham adds Lenglet from Barca, sells Bergwijn to Ajax

PTI | London | Updated: 09-07-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 09:19 IST
Tottenham signed Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the defender becoming the fifth addition of the offseason at the north London club.

The France center back, who will fly out for the preseason tour to South Korea on Saturday, adds more depth to the redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all completed moves to Tottenham since a fourth-place finish secured a return to the Champions League after two years.

Tottenham opens the new English Premier League against Southampton on Aug. 6.

To help fund the squad makeover, Tottenham sold Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($32 million) on Friday. The 24-year-old Bergwijn scored only four Premier League goals in his two seasons since joining from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

