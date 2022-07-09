Left Menu

Cricket-Australia 364 all out in second test v Sri Lanka

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:44 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Australia were all out for 364 in their first innings in the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

Steve Smith topscored with 145 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne (104) also smashed a hundred for the tourists who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers claiming 6-118 in his debut test.

