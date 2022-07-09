Left Menu

Team India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August

Currently, the team is playing the white ball series against England and after this, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 12:24 IST
Team India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August
Team India (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap After the conclusion of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, team India will be touring Zimbabwe for three match ODI series this August.

Before the Asia Cup, the team has to travel to Zimbabwe for a limited-over series. A source from the Zimbabwe board told ANI, "Yes, Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a small ODI series. The first match will be played on August 18, the second on 20, and the third and final ODI will be played on 22 ." Team India's busy schedule has continued this year too, as two teams will travel at the same time, a BCCI source told ANI.

"Team B will travel to Zimbabwe for the series and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the team," said a BCCI source. Currently, the team is playing the white ball series against England and after this, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22.

Star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs. Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022