Left Menu

Rugby-France rally again for second test win over Japan

Baptiste Couilloud’s try 10 minutes from time turned an error-strewn test back in France’s favour after Japan fullback Ryohei Yamanaka had dotted down two first half tries at the National Olympic Stadium for a 15-7 halftime lead. Matthis Lebel scored France’s other try with a penalty and conversion each from Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:23 IST
Rugby-France rally again for second test win over Japan
  • Country:
  • Japan

France had to rally again in the second half to beat Japan for a second successive week as they edged the home team 20-15 in Saturday's second test in Tokyo. Baptiste Couilloud's try 10 minutes from time turned an error-strewn test back in France's favour after Japan fullback Ryohei Yamanaka had dotted down two first-half tries at the National Olympic Stadium for a 15-7 halftime lead.

Matthis Lebel scored France's other try with a penalty and conversion each from Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert. Seung-sin Lee kicked over a penalty and conversion for Japan. France, without many of the key players who helped them to Six Nations success earlier in the year, had won last weekend's first test at Aichi 42-23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022