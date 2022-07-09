Left Menu

Bajrang Punia obtains UK visa for CWG, will travel to US for training before Games

Bajrang, who will be travelling to the US for training ahead of CWG had obtained his US Visa earlier this month, but his UK visa was awaited owing to which he was unable to leave for his training in the US.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:30 IST
Indian wreslter Bajrang Punia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia has received his visa to travel to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022. Bajrang, who will be travelling to the US for training ahead of CWG had obtained his US Visa earlier this month, but his UK visa was awaited owing to which he was unable to leave for his training in the US.

The Sports Ministry, through the Ministry of External Affairs, got in touch with the British High Commission to seek the UK Visa for Bajrang, which has now been obtained. On several occasions, the MEA has consistently helped the Sports Ministry to facilitate the visa of athletes travelling abroad for competition and training ahead of the CWG. Bajrang as well as wrestler Deepak Punia will leave this weekend from India. They will train at Michigan University until July 30, following which both will leave for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Union Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has facilitated the exposure trip. The training stint in the USA will be helpful for preparing for the Commonwealth Games and upcoming major competitions like the Wrestling World Championship, scheduled for September in Belgrade. A total of 111 foreign exposures in various sports have been funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports after Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the lead-up to CWG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

