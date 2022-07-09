Left Menu

Do not support Kapil Dev's statements on Virat Kohli: Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's disappointing run of form continued in the fifth and final Test against England, where he could score only 11 and 20 in both of his innings

Do not support Kapil Dev's statements on Virat Kohli: Rajkumar Sharma
By Vipul Kashyap Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, has expressed his disagreement with cricket legend Kapil Dev's statements about resting the batter from the T20I format.

Virat Kohli's disappointing run of form continued in the fifth and final Test against England, where he could score only 11 and 20 in both of his innings. He also had a sub-par IPL 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament. According to some reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be having the veteran sit out on the bench during the ICC World T20I 2022, which will take place in Australia in October this year.

Cricket legend Kapil Dev said to the media on Saturday that Kohli will need to perform better and if the spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test squad, even Virat could be dropped from the T20I squad. "I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench," Rajkumar said to ANI.

Virat will feature in the second T20I match against England in Birmingham. Also, after being rested for the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and some other senior players are likely to play in the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Currently, the Men in Blue are facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17. According to ANI sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India might include senior players like Rohit, Virat, and Pant in the squad, to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

