Sri Lanka in comfortable position against Australia due to solid stand between Karunaratne, Mendis

A 152-run stand between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis at Galle has put Sri Lanka on a solid footing on Day two of the second Test against Australia here. With 184 runs on board at loss of two wickets, Lankans are still trailing by 180 runs in the game in their first innings. Kusal Mendis (84*) and Angelo Mathews (6*) are standing unbeaten at the crease.

Australia started off the day at 298/5, with Alex Carey (16*) and Steve Smith (109*). The duo added 31 more runs to their stand, before Carey was dismissed by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for 28. Jayasuriya also captured the wicket of Mitchell Starc, who fell cheaply. Captain Pat Cummings was also dismissed for five by medium-pacer Kasun Rajitha. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson could not do a lot for their side, dismissed by Jayasuriya and Maheesh Theekshana. Australia was bundled out for 364 runs.

Jayasuriya was the hero for Sri Lankans with the ball, taking 6/118. Kasun Rajitha also took 2/70. Ramesh Mendis and Theekshana could get a wicket each. Sri Lanka came out to bat in the second innings, losing Pathum Nissanka for just six runs at team's score of 12. Captain Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis put Aussie bowlers to a test, putting on a 152-run stand. The duo completed their half-centuries as well.

Skipper Karunaratne was dismissed for 86 after being trapped leg before wicket by Swepson for 86. Mendis and Mathews took Sri Lanka through the remainder of the day, finishing without any damage.

Centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put Australia in a strong position on the opening day of the second Test in Galle against Sri Lanka on Friday. Opted to bat first, the hosts got off to a good start with Kasun Rajitha providing them with an early breakthrough when he knocked off David Warner's off stump in the fifth over of the day. Pairing with Ramesh Mendis and debutant Prabath Jayasuriya, Rajitha kept the Australians in check with his probing line and length.

Mendis dismissed Usman Khawaja in the 22nd over just when the second-wicket partnership had started to grow. At 70/2, the match seemed evenly balanced. It was only a matter of time before the Australia batters took back control of the game. Leading the way was Marnus Labuschagne, who did not take long after the lunch break to bring up a wonderful fifty. He revved upon reaching the milestone, racing towards triple figures.

The second session was completely dominated by the visitors and Steve Smith proved to be the perfect partner for Labuschagne's play. The latter brought up his fourth Test ton, his first outside of Australia with a gentle single to mid-wicket. Niroshan Dickwella, who had missed a stumping chance to dismiss Labuschagne earlier in the day, made amends when he whipped off the bails of the advancing batter to give Prabath Jayasuriya his maiden Test wicket.

Labuschagne departed for 104 (156) with Australia going to tea at 204/3. Labuschagne's wicket did little to dull Smith's aggression. With Smith in the picture, Sri Lanka could not wrest back control of the game.

The Australia batter's perseverance was rewarded when he brought up his 28th Test hundred with a shot on a cover drive in the final hour of the day. It was a long wait for the skilful player, who last reached triple figures in January 2021. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Smith and Alex Carey batted with great patience to ensure more wickets don't fall and took Australia at stumps to 298/5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)