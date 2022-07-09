Left Menu

Cycling-Van Aert wins Tour de France stage eight as Pogacar retains overall lead

Reuters | Lausanne | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:11 IST
Belgian Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, a hilly 186.3-km ride from Dole to Lausanne. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the top of the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8-km effort at an average gradient of 4.6%.

Australian Michael Matthews was second while Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia retained the overall leader's yellow jersey by finishing third, picking up a four-second time bonus in the process. Sunday's ninth stage is a 192.9-km mountainous trek from Aigle, Switzerland, to Chatel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

