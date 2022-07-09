Left Menu

Indian under-20 women's wrestlers end with runners-up trophy at Under-20 Junior Asian Wrestling Championship

India captured three gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the event.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:23 IST
The Indian wrestlers made their country proud with their performances. (Photo- WFI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Under-20 Women's Wrestling team clinched medals in all weight categories in the 2022 Under-20 (Junior) Asian Wrestling Championship being held at Manama, Bahrain, finishing the event with the runners-up trophy in their hands. India captured three gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the event.

Following are the medal winners for India at the event: Gold Medal: Antim (53 kg), Priyanka (65 kg), Aarju (68 kg).

Silver Medal: Sweety (50 kg), Reena (55 kg), Bipasha (72 kg), Priya (76 kg). Bronze Medal: Sito (57 kg), Tannu Malik (59 kg), Sarika (62 kg).

Japan finished at the top of the table with 202 points, followed by India at 200 points and Uzbekistan at third with 145 points. The competition in freestyle wrestling will start tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

