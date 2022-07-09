Left Menu

Rugby-Anscombe seals historic 13-12 win for Wales over Boks

Wing Josh Adams crossed for the only try of the game with two minutes left on the clock, leaving Anscombe with a difficult conversion to win the game, but he landed the ball through the centre of the posts to make history for Wayne Pivac’s side. Stand-in captain Handre Pollard kicked four penalties for a Boks side that had 14 changes in their starting XV from the first test win and never found any fluency in a game where they mostly dominated territory until the final 10 minutes.

Reuters | Bloemfontein | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:39 IST
Rugby-Anscombe seals historic 13-12 win for Wales over Boks
Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)
Replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe kicked a late conversion from the touchline as Wales claimed their first ever away victory in South Africa with an error-strewn 13-12 success over a much-changed Springboks at the Free State Stadium on Saturday. Wing Josh Adams crossed for the only try of the game with two minutes left on the clock, leaving Anscombe with a difficult conversion to win the game, but he landed the ball through the centre of the posts to make history for Wayne Pivac's side.

Stand-in captain Handre Pollard kicked four penalties for a Boks side that had 14 changes in their starting XV from the first test win and never found any fluency in a game where they mostly dominated territory until the final 10 minutes. The third and deciding test in the series will be played in Cape Town next Saturday.

