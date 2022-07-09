Soccer-Portugal rally to draw with Switzerland at Euros

Left Menu

Reuters | Leigh | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:44 IST
Portugal came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Switzerland thanks to an inspired second-half comeback in their opening Group C match at the women's European Championship on Saturday. Switzerland had the perfect start when Coumba Sow pounced on a poor defensive clearance in the second minute to fire home from outside the box, leaving keeper Ines Pereira scratching her head.

The Swiss struck again three minutes later when defender Rahel Kiwic headed home at the far post from a free kick to leave Portugal in deep trouble. The Portuguese kept the pressure on but were only able to halve the deficit shortly before the hour mark when Diana Gomes saw her header from a corner saved but followed up to bundle it over the line.

Portugal then abandoned their slow possession game and went direct, levelling the tie in the 65th minute with Tatiano Pinto sending in a sublime cross from the right that was turned in by Jessica Silva. Clearly fired up, Portugal created numerous chances late on that were thwarted by the Swiss defence. Telma Encarnacao almost got a winner for Portugal, but her shot hit the post.

The result leaves both sides with a point each in what was billed as a must-win game as they are in the same group as Europe's top ranked side Sweden and defending champions the Netherlands.

