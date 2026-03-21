US officials warn sizeable shift in air defences to Middle East leaves concerning gaps in Europe, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:22 IST
US officials warn sizeable shift in air defences to Middle East leaves concerning gaps in Europe, reports AP.
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- air defense
- Middle East
- Europe
- US officials
- security
- realignment
- tensions
- gaps
- strategy
- AP reports
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