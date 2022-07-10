Left Menu

Soccer-Netherlands and Sweden share spoils in Euros group opener

Portugal and Switzerland, the other teams in the group, played out a 2-2 draw earlier on Saturday.

Reuters | Sheffield | Updated: 10-07-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 02:38 IST
Soccer-Netherlands and Sweden share spoils in Euros group opener
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord cancelled out Jonna Andersson's opener as defending champions Netherlands salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sweden in their heavyweight Group C clash at the women's European Championship on Saturday. Both teams started cautiously and a dull first half at Bramall Lane sprung to life when Sweden took a deserved lead in the 35th minute through Andersson who smashed home from close range following some excellent wing play from Kosovare Asllani.

Lina Hurtig almost got a second with a diving header minutes later before Danielle van de Donk blazed over for the Dutch, capping a miserable half in which they took off goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal and defender Aniek Nouwen due to injury. Netherlands, watched by their men's team's head coach Louis van Gaal, flew out of the traps after the break and hit back through Roord in the 52nd minute after she was brilliantly set up by Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Miedema grew into the game as the half wore on, driving at the Swedish defence with real menace, and nearly played in Roord for the winner but the Wolfsburg player was denied by a superbly timed tackle from Magdalena Eriksson. Portugal and Switzerland, the other teams in the group, played out a 2-2 draw earlier on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022