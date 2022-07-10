Left Menu

MS Dhoni interacts with Indian players after win over England in 2nd T20I

In the picture, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan were among others who could be seen taking some lessons from the legendary skipper.

After Team India registered a thumping win over England in the second T20I, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen interacting with the players. Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the priceless moment of the former wicketkeeper-batter sharing some tips with the youngsters of the team and wrote, "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" In the picture, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan were among others who could be seen taking some lessons from the legendary skipper.

Coming to the match, England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors. England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays. (ANI)

