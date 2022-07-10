Left Menu

PTI | Nicholasville | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:06 IST
Atwal makes cut, lies 46th midway through third round
Arjun Atwal Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's Arjun Atwal made the cut and was 2-under through seven holes when play was suspended following extensive rain at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Atwal is 7-under through 43 holes and lying tied 46th.

Atwal carded rounds of 70-69 on the first two days and made the cut on the line. In the third round, he opened with a birdie and had one more when play was stopped.

Max McGreevy holds a one-stroke lead after playing just three holes of the third round.

The second round of the tournament was completed on Saturday morning as Friday's afternoon tee times were delayed by five and a half hours due to fog and lightning. The third round was suspended for four and a half hours on Saturday afternoon due to more than two and a half inches of rain in Nicholasville.

Matti Schmid, the 2021 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, shared the lead on 16 under par with McGreevy at the conclusion of the second round after they both carded nine under par rounds of 63.

Both Schmid and McGreevy birdied the first hole of their third rounds after teeing off at 8:00 pm, but the German dropped a shot on the second hole and now shares second place with Canada's Adam Svensson.

One stroke further back is Ricardo Gouveia on 15 under par, who has also played three holes of his third round.

In a share of fifth on 14 under are the American trio of Trey Mullinax, Sean O'Hair, and Kevin Streelman.

The winner of the Barbasol Championship will receive exemptions on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, as well as the final spot at The 150th Open at St Andrew's next week through The Open Qualifying Series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

