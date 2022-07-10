Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and England here on Sunday.

England Innings: Jason Roy c Pant b Umran Malik 27 Jos Buttler b Avesh Khan 18 Dawid Malan c Pant b Ravi Bishnoi 77 Phil Salt b Patel 8 Liam Livingstone not out 42 Moeen Ali c Patel b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Harry Brook c Ravi Bishnoi b Patel 19 Chris Jordan run out 11 Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-2 W-5) 13 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1/31 2/61 3/84 4/168 5/169 6/197 7/215 Bowling: Avesh Khan 4-0-43-1, Umran Malik 4-0-56-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-30-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-45-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-35-2. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

