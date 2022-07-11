Cricket-Sri Lanka stretch lead over Australia in second test

Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 153 helped Sri Lanka stretch their lead to 135 on day four of the second test against Australia in Galle on Monday. Five of Sri Lanka's top six batsmen smashed 50-plus scores as the hosts reached 499-8 at lunch at the Galle International Stadium.

Prabath Jayasuriya, who marked his test debut by claiming 6-118, was yet to open his account. Chandimal's patient knock included 12 fours and a six.

After the hosts resumed on 431-6, Mitchell Swepson trapped Ramesh Mendis, then on 26, plumb in front of the wicket. Australia's lbw appeal, however, was turned down and the tourists could not challenge the decision having wasted all three reviews on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc finally ended the 68-run stand soon after the first hour's play, swinging back a fuller delivery to remove Mendis lbw for 29. Pat Cummins uprooted Maheesh Thiksana's off-stump for his first wicket of the match but their inability to quickly polish off the tail means Australia will face a daunting task batting last on this pitch.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tested positive for COVID-19 and was substituted by Oshada Fernando, who had played a similar role when Angelo Mathews tested positive during the series opener.

