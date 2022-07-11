Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka stretch lead over Australia in second test

Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 153 helped Sri Lanka stretch their lead to 135 on day four of the second test against Australia in Galle on Monday. Five of Sri Lanka's top six batsmen smashed 50-plus scores as the hosts reached 499-8 at lunch at the Galle International Stadium. Prabath Jayasuriya, who marked his test debut by claiming 6-118, was yet to open his account.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:27 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka stretch lead over Australia in second test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 153 helped Sri Lanka stretch their lead to 135 on day four of the second test against Australia in Galle on Monday. Five of Sri Lanka's top six batsmen smashed 50-plus scores as the hosts reached 499-8 at lunch at the Galle International Stadium.

Prabath Jayasuriya, who marked his test debut by claiming 6-118, was yet to open his account. Chandimal's patient knock included 12 fours and a six.

After the hosts resumed on 431-6, Mitchell Swepson trapped Ramesh Mendis, then on 26, plumb in front of the wicket. Australia's lbw appeal, however, was turned down and the tourists could not challenge the decision having wasted all three reviews on Sunday.

Mitchell Starc finally ended the 68-run stand soon after the first hour's play, swinging back a fuller delivery to remove Mendis lbw for 29. Pat Cummins uprooted Maheesh Thiksana's off-stump for his first wicket of the match but their inability to quickly polish off the tail means Australia will face a daunting task batting last on this pitch.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tested positive for COVID-19 and was substituted by Oshada Fernando, who had played a similar role when Angelo Mathews tested positive during the series opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022