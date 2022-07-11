Left Menu

Aakash Chopra calls Suryakumar Yadav Team India's 360-degree player

Suryakumar's heroics on Sunday went in vain as England defeated India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:00 IST
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: Suryakumar Yadav/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India opener Aakash Chopra has claimed that star batter Suryakumar Yadav is India's 360-degree player. Suryakumar's heroics on Sunday went in vain as England defeated India by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I.

The right-handed batter showed a range of shots on his way to an impeccable century. Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav following his sensational innings in the 3rd T20I as he compared the battler with former South Africa batter AB Devilliers.

"Surya's knock was not just bravado but also a lot about the game sense...knowing where the fielders were...and where the bowlers were likely to bowl. He's India's very own Mr. 360 degrees," Chopra said exclusively on the Koo app. India might have lost the match but the visitors won the T20I series 2-1 against England. Coming to the match, England smashed 215 in the allotted 20 Overs as Dawid Malan and Liam Livingston wreaked havoc on Indian bowlers.

Chasing 216, India didn't have a great start as the visitors lost skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli inside 5 overs. However, it was Suryakumar's sensational century (117) that brought India close to the target before succumbing to defeat.

Both teams will now lock horns in the ODI series starting from Tuesday. (ANI)

