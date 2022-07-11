Left Menu

Prabath Jayasuriya, Chandimal shine as SL defeat Australia in 2nd Test

Resuming day four with an overnight lead of 67, Dinesh Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis went about their business in the first hour, again frustrating the Australians.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:24 IST
Prabath Jayasuriya, Chandimal shine as SL defeat Australia in 2nd Test
Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal (Photo/Sri Lanka Cricket-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal's double century and Prabath Jayasuriya's six-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in Galle and level the two-match series 1-1. Resuming day four with an overnight lead of 67, Dinesh Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis went about their business in the first hour, again frustrating the Australians. Chandimal was looking solid as ever and Mendis was chipping in with some valuable runs to extend the lead.

They shared a partnership of 68 before Mitchell Starc finally got Mendis trapped lbw. Maheesh Theekshana would also perish for 10 before lunch but the hosts' lead had now grown to 135. Chandimal went on the attack in the afternoon session, smashing the Australian bowlers around and getting close to a landmark double century.

He brought up the milestone by hitting Starc for back-to-back maximums, as the Sri Lankan dressing room erupted in applause. With this feat, he became the first Sri Lankan to score a double century against Australia in Test cricket. Australia's misery finally ended when Mitchell Swepson trapped Kasun Rajitha, but the hosts had taken their lead to 190.

The visitors struggled against the spin of debutant Prabath Jayasuriya in the first innings and struggled again in the second. He was well-supported by the rest of the spinners as Ramesh Mendis and Theekshana also chipped in with two wickets apiece. But it was Jayasuriya who walked away with the glory, registering figures of 6/59. His scalps included Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson as the Australians looked clueless against his magic.

For Australia, it was a tepid batting display which will again raise question marks about their ability against the turning ball. Only Marnus Labuschagne could cross the 30-run mark, as they succumbed to a defeat by an innings and 39 runs. For Sri Lanka, it was a well-deserved win after they lost the first match. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 554 (Dinesh Chandimal 206*, Dimuth Karunaratne 86; Mitchell Starc 4/89) vs Australia 364 & 151 (Marnus Labuschagne 32, Usman Khawaja 29; Prabath Jayasuriya 6/59). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022