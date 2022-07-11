Soccer-Crystal Palace sign midfielder Doucoure

Crystal Palace have signed Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side RC Lens on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 22-year-old has been a vital part of the Lens team, playing more than 120 games in all competitions and helping them gain promotion to Ligue 1 since arriving from Malian side AS Real Bamako in 2018. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

"I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I'm proud to be at Palace today," Doucoure said. It is Palace's third signing in the transfer window, after striker Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

