Soccer-Crystal Palace sign midfielder Doucoure

Crystal Palace have signed Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side RC Lens on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday. I'm proud to be at Palace today," Doucoure said. It is Palace's third signing in the transfer window, after striker Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. ($1 = 0.9937 euros)

Crystal Palace have signed Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side RC Lens on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 22-year-old has been a vital part of the Lens team, playing more than 120 games in all competitions and helping them gain promotion to Ligue 1 since arriving from Malian side AS Real Bamako in 2018. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

"I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I'm proud to be at Palace today," Doucoure said. It is Palace's third signing in the transfer window, after striker Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

($1 = 0.9937 euros)

