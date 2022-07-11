NFL-Condoleezza Rice added to Broncos ownership group

Left Menu

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, the team said on Monday. The Walton-Penner family ownership group, which last month entered an agreement to purchase the Broncos, announced the addition of Rice, who became the second female secretary of state in 2005 under Republican President George W.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the ownership group of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, the team said on Monday. The Walton-Penner family ownership group, which last month entered an agreement to purchase the Broncos, announced the addition of Rice, who became the second female secretary of state in 2005 under Republican President George W. Bush.

"We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," Rob Walton said in a statement on behalf of Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better."

Best known for her expertise in foreign policy and national security, the 67-year-old Rice is the daughter of a football coach and developed into a student of the game. In 2013, Rice was selected as one of the 13 members of the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee, a position she held through the conclusion of the 2016 football season.

