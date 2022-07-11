Left Menu

Soccer-Germany forward Schuller ruled out of Spain match due to COVID-19

Germany striker Lea Schuller has been ruled out of the Euro 2022 top of the table Group B match against Spain in Brentford on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19, the national team said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:31 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Record eight-time Euro winners Germany said in a statement that Schuller was self-isolating.

"A potential return to the squad will be decided together with UEFA in line with the necessary medical procedures," it added. Schuller headed Germany's second goal in their opening 4-0 win over Denmark at Brentford's Community Stadium last Friday.

Favourites Spain, who lost midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas on the eve of the tournament after the captain suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training, beat Finland 4-1 in their opening game. Spain coach Jorge Vilda sympathised with Germany but doubted Schuller's absence would be a major factor.

"Germany does not depend on any one player, they have a top class squad," he told reporters before a training session. "I don't think it will change the match ... they have plenty of options."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

