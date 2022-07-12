Left Menu

Athletics-Reigning 400 metres champion Gardiner out of worlds due to injury

Bahamas' Olympic and world 400 metres champion Steven Gardiner he will not defend his World Championship title in Eugene, Oregon, due to UTE tendon inflammation, he said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:31 IST
Bahamas' Olympic and world 400 metres champion Steven Gardiner he will not defend his World Championship title in Eugene, Oregon, due to UTE tendon inflammation, he said on Monday. "Instead of putting on my spikes I've been advised to put on a walking boot," said in an Instagram post. "Devastated by the news but I'm thankful for all the blessing in my career so far."

The World Championships, which are in the United States for the first time, are set to start on Friday with a handful of late withdrawals, including Olympic women's marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir, who misses out with a right hip injury. Gardiner, who also collected silver at the 2017 worlds, was the fifth-fastest in the 400m this season and won the Paris Diamond League meet in June.

