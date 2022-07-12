Mumbai City FC agree loan extension for Vinit Rai

Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced that fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC has agreed to extend mid-fielder Vinit Rai's loan spell for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old will continue with the 'Islanders' until the end of the 2022-23 season. The Assam-born player, who joined from Odisha FC on loan in January, made 10 appearances for Mumbai City FC in the 2021-22 ISL season. He was also part of the club's historic second-place group stage finish at the 2022 AFC Champions League, where he featured in five of the six games. Rai started his ISL career in 2016 and has played a total of 79 league games so far featuring for Kerala Blasters, now defunct Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC. "The last six months of my career with Mumbai City were an important part of my learning curve as a footballer and I am pleased to add another season to my time with the club that has helped me grow," Rai was quoted as saying in a media release. "Working with a coach and staff who believe in you really helps a player and playing under Des Buckingham has tremendously helped me progress both, as a footballer and as a person," he added.

Head coach Des Buckingham said Rai brings balance and other qualities to the team's midfield.

