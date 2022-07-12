Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us: Warner

Explosive Australian opener David Warner has thanked Sri Lanka for hosting his team during an "extremely difficult time" and also said he would never forget this tour to the island nation.

Sri Lanka is currently in the grip of unprecedented economic and political turmoil and is facing an acute shortage of fuel and other essentials.

But despite that, the fans turned out in large numbers for the month-long series against Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the left-hander posted an emotional message for the Sri Lankan people and the fans.

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting," Warner wrote.

"You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family," added the 35-year-old Warner, a veteran of 96 Tests.

Having started off losing the three-match T20I series 1-2 to the visitors, Sri Lanka bounced back to win the ODI series 3-2.

The hosts also made a stunning comeback in the Test series to draw the two-match series 1-1, winning the final match of the series by an innings and 39 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)