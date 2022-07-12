Left Menu

Ganguly wins Fischer Random event at Biel Chess Festival

PTI | Biel | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly on Tuesday emerged the winner in the Fischer Random event at Biel Chess Festival here with compatriot S P Sethuraman finishing in second place.

The 39-year-old Kolkata GM scored 6.5 points from 7 rounds to take the top prize ahead of Sethuraman (5.5 points) and French Woman Grandmaster Vera Nebolsina (5.5 points).

Ganguly remained unbeaten through the seven rounds, securing six wins and drawing one game with Alexandra Kosteniuk. His wins came against Arashavir Musaelyan (Switzerland) Sai Kalluri Hari Charan (India), Robin Angst (Switzerland), Jose Antonio Herrera Reyes (Spain), Sethuraman and Konstantinos Ragios (Greece).

Sethuraman had to settle for second place as a defeat to Ganguly hurt his chances.

Meanwhile, teenage Indian GM D Gukesh will be in action in the Rapid event as part of the Grandmaster Triathlon and the eight-player classical event for GMs. He finished sixth with 3.5 points in the ACCENTUS Chess 960 event on Sunday.

The eight-player GM field includes Vincent Keymer (Germany), UAE's Salem Saleh, American vetera Gata Kamsky, and China's Yu Yangi among others.

