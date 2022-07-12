BAI to organise week-long practice camp for CWG-bound shuttlers

Left Menu

The Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers will take part in a week-long practice camp in Hyderabad from July 18, the Badminton Association of India BAI said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Commonwealth Games-bound Indian shuttlers will take part in a week-long practice camp in Hyderabad from July 18, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Tuesday. The strong 10-member Indian contingent will depart for CWG on July 25. The 22nd edition of CWG will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

''It's very important to bring together all the players ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Such training sessions always help teams to get into the rhythm before any big event and also plan and work on various strategies as a team,'' said BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra in a release.

In the last CWG held in Gold Coast, India clinched a maiden mixed team gold and finished at the top with six medals -- two gold, three silver and one bronze. It includes a historic men's doubles silver by Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

''We are the defending champions and our objective will be to continue to play with the same zeal and momentum in Birmingham. We have a very strong team and the players have experience and ability. I'm confident they will put on their best show in Birmingham,'' Mishra added.

Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian women's side that consist of the likes of Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponappa.

The men's team will feature the likes of 2021 World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, B Sumeeth Reddy and the star doubles pair of Shetty and Rankireddy.

