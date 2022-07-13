Left Menu

Rugby-Former Wales captain Roberts retires at 35

Roberts, who won 94 caps for Wales and helped the national team reach the 2011 World Cup semi-finals, was part of three Six Nations winning sides. "As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I'm retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the sport has provided me," the former Wales captain said https://twitter.com/Jamiehuwroberts/status/1546901581353844738/photo/4 in a long post on social media.

Former Wales centre Jamie Roberts said on Tuesday he felt it was the right time for him to hang up his boots at the age of 35, finishing his career with Australia's Waratahs. Roberts, who won 94 caps for Wales and helped the national team reach the 2011 World Cup semi-finals, was part of three Six Nations winning sides.

"As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I'm retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the sport has provided me," the former Wales captain said https://twitter.com/Jamiehuwroberts/status/1546901581353844738/photo/4 in a long post on social media. "Representing my country was always a childhood dream, I'm fortunate it became reality. It meant the world to me and forever will.

"I'll also never forget the immense pride of captaining my country. Singing the anthem had the same impact whether at home in Cardiff, away at some of the most iconic stadiums in World rugby, or during two Rugby World Cups." Roberts added he planned to stay with the sport after his retirement, mainly in broadcasting.

