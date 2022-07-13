Left Menu

Singapore Open: PV Sindhu, Mithun Manjunath make winning start to campaign

Playing on court 1, PV Sindhu won the match within two straight games by margin of 21-15, 21-11. She was extremely dominant against her Belgian counterpart and eliminated her from competition in just two games.

PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI). Image Credit: ANI
Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made a winning start to her Singapore Open 2022 campaign, defeating Belgium's Lianne Tan in the first round of the Women's singles category on Wednesday. Playing on court 1, PV Sindhu won the match within two straight games by margin of 21-15, 21-11. She was extremely dominant against her Belgian counterpart and eliminated her from competition in just two games.

Prior to this, Sindhu had participated in two tournaments, where she delivered solid performances, finishing among the last eight. Sindhu participated in Malaysia Masters 2022, where she lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals by 13-21, 21-12, 12-21.

Before this, she had participated in Malaysia Open 2022, where she lost to the same aforementioned opponent in the quarter-finals by 21-13, 15-21, 13-21. On the other hand on court 1, India's Mithun Manjunath also made a winning start to his campaign, defeating compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of men's singles category.

Manjunath won the match by margin of 17-21, 21-15, 18-21. He was off a good start, winning the first game. But Srikanth bounced back to win the second. Manjunath won the final game and sealed the match for himself, advancing to the second round. In April, Mithun Manjunath has won a silver medal after losing to Toma Junior Popov in the final of the men's singles event at Orleans Masters 2022 in France. The 79th ranked Indian shuttler lost to the home favourite shuttler Popov by 21-11, 21-19 in 50 minutes at the Palais des Sports arena.

Later today, star shuttlers like Parupalli Kashyap, Ashmita Chaliha, Prannoy HS, Saina Nehwal and Malvika Bansod will be in action. They all will be starting their campaigns in the tournament. The Singapore Open will take place in Singapore from July 12 to 17. (ANI)

