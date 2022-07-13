Left Menu

Cycling-Vingegaard wins Tour stage 11 to claim overall lead as Pogacar cracks

Colombian Nairo Quintana took second place, 59 seconds behind, with France's Romain Bardet finishing third, one minute and 10 seconds off the pace. Pogacar, who started the day 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in the overall rankings, crossed the line in seventh place, 2:51 behind the winner, his face a mask of exhaustion. Overall, Vingegaard leads Bardet by 2:16 and third-placed Pogacar by 2:22.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:33 IST
Cycling-Vingegaard wins Tour stage 11 to claim overall lead as Pogacar cracks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Jonas Vingegaard won the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 151.7-km gruelling Alpine trek from Albertville, to snatch the overall leader's yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar on Wednesday. Last year's runner-up Vingegaard attacked 4.9km from the finish to drop the defending champion, who had been attacked relentlessly by the Dane's Jumbo-Visma team all day long.

Vingegaard never looked back on his way to an iconic victory at top of the Col du Granon, a punishing 11.3-km climb at an average gradient of 9.2%. Colombian Nairo Quintana took second place, 59 seconds behind, with France's Romain Bardet finishing third, one minute and 10 seconds off the pace.

Pogacar, who started the day 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard in the overall rankings, crossed the line in seventh place, 2:51 behind the winner, his face a mask of exhaustion. Overall, Vingegaard leads Bardet by 2:16 and third-placed Pogacar by 2:22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022