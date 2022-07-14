Canada to play Qatar, Uruguay in World Cup warmups at Vienna
Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept.
Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.
The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27, both at Vienna.
Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 15 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.
Canada has faced Uruguay just once, losing 3-1 at Miami in a February 1986 warmup for that year's World Cup. The Canadian men have never faced Qatar.
