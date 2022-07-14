Left Menu

Canada to play Qatar, Uruguay in World Cup warmups at Vienna

Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 14-07-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 09:31 IST
Canada to play Qatar, Uruguay in World Cup warmups at Vienna
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will prepare for its first World Cup since 1986 with exhibitions against host Qatar and Uruguay.

The 43rd-ranked Canadians said Wednesday they will play No. 49 Qatar on Sept. 23 and No. 13 Uruguay on Sept. 27, both at Vienna.

Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 15 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

Canada has faced Uruguay just once, losing 3-1 at Miami in a February 1986 warmup for that year's World Cup. The Canadian men have never faced Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022