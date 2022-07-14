Golf-Rose withdraws from British Open with back injury

Britain's Justin Rose has withdrawn from the British Open with a back injury, the Royal & Ancient said on Thursday. Rose, who has struggled with back problems, had shown hints of distress on Wednesday when he abandoned his practice round.

The former world number one and 2013 U.S. Open champion had been due to tee off at 0814 (0714 GMT) alongside Tommy Fleetwood and 2018 Open winner Francesco Molinari but was a no-show. The Englishman was replaced by Rikuya Hoshino of Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)