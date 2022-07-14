Left Menu

Soccer-Dembele re-signs with Barcelona until 2024

France international forward Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year deal with LaLiga side Barcelona after his previous contract expired at the end of June, the Catalan club said on Thursday.

Updated: 14-07-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST
Ousmane Dembele Image Credit: Wikimedia

France international forward Ousmane Dembele has signed a new two-year deal with LaLiga side Barcelona after his previous contract expired at the end of June, the Catalan club said on Thursday. The 24-year-old has extended his stay with Barcelona until 2024, bringing an end to speculation over his future.

Dembele was dropped by manager Xavi Hernandez amid his contract standoff with Barcelona before he returned to the team in February and finished the campaign with 32 appearances in all competitions. He scored one goal and registered a 13 assists in the league as Barcelona finished second in LaLiga last season.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has made 150 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and assisting 34. He has won two league titles and two Spanish Cups during his five-year stint. Barcelona strengthened their forward line by signing Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United on Wednesday, their third signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

