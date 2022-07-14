Left Menu

Athletics-Hassan decides on 5,000-10,000 metres double

Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will attempt to reprise her 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres gold medal success from last year’s Tokyo Games when she runs at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, which starts on Friday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:32 IST
Sifan Hassan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dutch Olympic champion Sifan Hassan will attempt to reprise her 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres gold medal success from last year's Tokyo Games when she runs at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon, which starts on Friday. Hassan also won bronze in the 1,500 metres in Tokyo but is only running two events this time around, after several months away from training, and was not sure of which distance to combine with her preferred choice of the 5,000 metres.

But her management company said the 29-year-old had decided to go for the 10,000m, which is being run on Saturday. She will then attempt the double, starting with the 5,000 metres heats next Wednesday. The final is on Saturday, July 23.

